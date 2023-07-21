Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) is Davidson Investment Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 2.5% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $37,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.54. 2,102,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,030,007. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $426.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.76. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.12.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

