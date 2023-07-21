Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 231 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 595 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Stock Down 8.4 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.71.

NFLX opened at $437.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $412.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.33. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.50 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

