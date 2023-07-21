Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 436.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ VTWG opened at $181.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.82. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $146.70 and a 52 week high of $185.15. The company has a market capitalization of $809.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

