Waldron Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 13,160 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.1 %

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $95.99 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

ATVI stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $93.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.13.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 1.07%.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

