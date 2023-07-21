Waldron Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRGP stock opened at $79.61 on Friday. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

