Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 51 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,585.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI opened at $294.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.55 and its 200 day moving average is $276.86. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

