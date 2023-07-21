Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in CDW by 1.1% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 15,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in CDW by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW by 33.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $188.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.71. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

