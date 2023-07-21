Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 5,335 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.77 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

