Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 136 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

DE stock opened at $439.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $308.61 and a 12 month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

