Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.19 or 0.00010656 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $89.51 million and $2.47 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00021607 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,899.15 or 1.00015157 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.23563097 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,687,275.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.