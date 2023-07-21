Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. 52,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

