Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.89. 52,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 45,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
