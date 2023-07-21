Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vontier from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Vontier had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 87.50%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.71%.

Institutional Trading of Vontier

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vontier

(Get Free Report

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.