Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VNNVF has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered Vonovia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vonovia from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Performance

VNNVF stock opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Vonovia has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.