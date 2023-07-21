VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.
VolitionRx Stock Performance
VNRX stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59.
VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. Analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
