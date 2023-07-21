VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

VNRX stock opened at $1.51 on Monday. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $95.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.59.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. Analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VolitionRx

VolitionRx Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in VolitionRx by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 177,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 80,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 115,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 70.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 26,974 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

