Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,585 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 59.9% in the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 26,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,347,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 57,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DB opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DB. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Societe Generale cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

