Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corsair Partnering Co. (NYSE:CORS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Corsair Partnering as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Corsair Partnering by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Corsair Partnering during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Partnering Stock Performance

Shares of Corsair Partnering stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Corsair Partnering Co. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.22.

About Corsair Partnering

Corsair Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. Corsair Partnering Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

