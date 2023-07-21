Virtu Financial LLC Takes $895,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 33.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 29.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 54.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. OTR Global upgraded shares of Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, 58.com reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.58.

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $97.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.00 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.