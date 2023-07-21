Virtu Financial LLC Takes $843,000 Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 39,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,861,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,162,000 after acquiring an additional 274,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,708,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,390,000 after acquiring an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,802,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,442,000 after acquiring an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.67. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.74 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Syndax Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 52,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,119,468.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 159,142 shares of company stock worth $3,342,209 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.