Virtu Financial LLC Sells 3,704 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 188.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Albemarle Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALB. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.55.

Shares of ALB opened at $223.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.27.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The business’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

