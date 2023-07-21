Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 120,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 29,756 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.1% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $938,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BJ opened at $64.13 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $80.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

