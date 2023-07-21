Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $946.06.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.96, for a total transaction of $19,326,189.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,990.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,443 shares of company stock worth $41,584,807 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $952.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $665.45 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $877.53.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

