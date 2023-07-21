Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 843.6% in the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,670 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,389,012,000,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $143.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $119.81 and a 12 month high of $147.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.