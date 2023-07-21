Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globant by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOB. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.36. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $472.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

