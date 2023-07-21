Virtu Financial LLC Invests $929,000 in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in argenx by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 739,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,138,000 after purchasing an additional 79,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after acquiring an additional 443,217 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of argenx by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of argenx by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 431,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after acquiring an additional 128,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on argenx from $494.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.52.

argenx Stock Performance

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $534.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $404.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. argenx SE has a 1 year low of $333.07 and a 1 year high of $536.48.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.34) by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.24 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that argenx SE will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx Company Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.