Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.12 Million in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NARI stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -106.09 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.72 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.59 and a 12-month high of $86.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NARI. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,073,055 shares in the company, valued at $61,249,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,073,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,249,979.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 17,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $1,269,706.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,728,920.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,733 shares of company stock worth $11,310,743. 13.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

