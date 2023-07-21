Virtu Financial LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Globant by 5,250.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 531,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,421,000 after acquiring an additional 521,824 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Globant by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after buying an additional 416,119 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,394,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its stake in Globant by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 154,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after buying an additional 127,815 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLOB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.50.

NYSE GLOB opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.14. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $135.40 and a 12 month high of $240.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.02). Globant had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $472.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

