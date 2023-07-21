Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,780 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Repligen by 58.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $157.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.39. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,462.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Repligen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.33.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

