Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth $240,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 1.2 %

SNPS opened at $451.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.00 and a 52 week high of $468.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $431.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.74, for a total value of $4,153,986.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,078 shares in the company, valued at $932,481.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

