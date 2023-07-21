Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group to Hold

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.04. 1,410,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,023. Vintage Wine Estates has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.56.

Insider Activity at Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $69.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 270,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,368. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Patrick A. Roney acquired 60,000 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at $316,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Jonathan Sebastiani acquired 42,300 shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $51,606.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,017. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 159,343 shares of company stock valued at $187,694 over the last three months. 54.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vintage Wine Estates

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 34.9% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 42.4% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 144,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Vintage Wine Estates

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

