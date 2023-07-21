Vinci (EPA:DG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $106.17

Vinci SA (EPA:DG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €106.17 ($119.29) and traded as high as €106.38 ($119.53). Vinci shares last traded at €106.00 ($119.10), with a volume of 387,937 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €124.00 ($139.33) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €106.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €106.18.

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in concessions, energy, and construction businesses worldwide. Its Concessions segment designs, finances, builds, and operates transport infrastructures and public equipment under public-private partnerships. The company's Energy segment provides services to the manufacturing sector, infrastructure, facilities management, and information and communication technology; and industrial and energy-related services, which includes development of renewable energy concession assets, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction projects in the energy sector.

