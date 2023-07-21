Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 133,612 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,612 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visteon were worth $152,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visteon by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,131 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Visteon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,705,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Visteon by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,776,000 after acquiring an additional 834,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,797,000 after acquiring an additional 38,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visteon by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after acquiring an additional 210,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Visteon from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visteon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.75.

In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Visteon news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,797 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,475 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $155.66 on Friday. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $103.46 and a 12 month high of $171.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average of $148.23.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

