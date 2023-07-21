Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,212,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 206,855 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Texas Instruments worth $225,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Palmer Knight Co purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 261,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,708,000 after buying an additional 17,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $184.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $145.97 and a 1-year high of $186.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $174.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.62.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

TXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

