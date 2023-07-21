Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,695,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $127,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL opened at $77.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.96.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 64,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $5,187,176.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,001,367.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,748 shares of company stock worth $15,138,660 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

