Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $124.05 Million Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 161,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $124,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.