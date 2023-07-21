Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $121.12 Million Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 342,884 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.28% of Belden worth $121,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 213,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.4% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 1,193.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.80.

Insider Transactions at Belden

Belden Stock Up 1.1 %

In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $97.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

