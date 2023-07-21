Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 120,252 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,252 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $197,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SouthState alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Price Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $75.66 on Friday. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

SouthState Profile

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.