Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
Viasat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 1,742,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.
About Viasat
Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.
