Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSAT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. 1,742,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Viasat has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $47.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $36.61.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $15.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.41 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $666.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.47 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 40.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,949 shares in the company, valued at $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,479 shares of company stock worth $64,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viasat by 47.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,769,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Viasat by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 827,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,184,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Viasat by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,040,208 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

