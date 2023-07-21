Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7592 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 14,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

