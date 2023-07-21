Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.76 Per Share

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.7592 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VIASP traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.66. 14,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,746. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Via Renewables has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $25.24.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.