Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Shares of VET opened at C$17.33 on Wednesday. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.55 and a twelve month high of C$39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$17.78. The stock has a market cap of C$2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.07, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.92.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.29. The business had revenue of C$552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$550.97 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 46.15% and a net margin of 44.58%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$15.68 per share, with a total value of C$62,720.00. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.77%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

