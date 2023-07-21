VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $644,220.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

VeriSign stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $213.60. 469,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,012. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.88. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $169.24 and a one year high of $229.72.

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in VeriSign by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

