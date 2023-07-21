Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,236,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,205 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Verint Systems worth $46,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $37.73 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -754.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $25,021.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,305.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $1,064,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,042,972.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,540. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

