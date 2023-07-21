Verasity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $47.96 Million (VRA)

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verasity has a total market cap of $47.96 million and $3.88 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003318 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006260 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

