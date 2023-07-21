Velas (VLX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $31.23 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $31.23 million and $574,467.95 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00046688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00031694 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00013678 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000754 BTC.

About Velas

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,476,802,377 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

