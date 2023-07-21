Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) is Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Investments & Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up about 6.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,163,000 after buying an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,150.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,663,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,695 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,489,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,775,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,762,000 after purchasing an additional 868,594 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 426,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day moving average is $92.70. The firm has a market cap of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.07.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

