Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lowered by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 301,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,532,000 after acquiring an additional 13,796 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 131,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $225.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,158. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $227.76. The stock has a market cap of $311.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.13.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.