Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 130.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

VB stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.95. The stock had a trading volume of 67,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.50. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

