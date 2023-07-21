Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,178 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 2.3% of WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,399.0% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,884,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442,048 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,224,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,743,000 after acquiring an additional 994,254 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,863,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,593,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,109,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,513,000 after purchasing an additional 495,346 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. 113,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,558. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

