Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Reduced by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

VCSH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.76. The stock had a trading volume of 249,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,825. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.26 and a 52 week high of $77.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1923 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

