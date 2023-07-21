Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Stake Decreased by Libra Wealth LLC

Libra Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 444,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Libra Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VGIT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.74. 455,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,082. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

