Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.50. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.37 and a 1 year high of $82.97.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
